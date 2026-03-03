Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration

Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt note about her Sangeet celebration, describing a night filled with love, laughter, dancing, and joyful surprises with family and friends.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Jawan star dropped the exclusive glimpses from her Sangeet night along with a touching caption, calling it a magical evening of music, dance, and unforgettable family moments.
The post opened with a cute video featuring Vijay Deverakonda lifting Mandanna in his arm and twirled with her.
For the event, Rashmika opted for an ivory lehenga also set with heavy embellishments, while Vijay wore a royal blue sherwani.
She captioned her post, The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night.It was really the most fun night ever!!”
Mandanna continued, “From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!”
In her post she mentioned the designer, noting, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!”
Mandanna concluded, “24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in a grand yet intimate destination wedding in Udaipur.