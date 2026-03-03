News
  By Javeria Ahmed
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character

Ali Ansari offered rare insights into Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character in Muamma, discussing the controversial storylines and why such narratives matter on screen.

While speaking at Something Haute, the Dil Hi To Hai star got candid about Pakistan Psychological thriller drama Muamma’s controversial love stories.

Upon asking about his thoughts on the possibility of men being in love with two people at the same time, Ansari cleverly responded, “I believe it's also possible for women to be in love with two men at the same time.”

When asked why TV channels avoid portraying stories where a woman is involved with two men, Ansari said, “We are only showing it from a male perspective.”

He went on to say, “I don't know, maybe our society doesn't accept it. Maybe there is negative feedback on it. Although, it happens.”

The Kaffara starlet shared his views on his drama with Saba Qamar, saying, “People have criticised this drama a lot. Initially, when these episodes came out, people said, what is this? Why are you putting such things? Maybe we are not able to see it with our families. But people were watching it secretly.”

Ali Ansari stars as Junaid along with Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar, Shehzad Sheikh, and Nimra Shahid.

Muamma is based on the story of Jahan Ara, an enigmatic owner of an old house who spies on her tenants through two-sided mirrors to influence and manipulate their lives.

