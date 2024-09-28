Jennifer Lopez takes lifetime decision for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly harbouring deep resentment toward her ex, Ben Affleck, claiming she will 'never forgive' him for what she describes as his 'coldhearted' behavior during their past relationship.
On September 14, J. Lo, 55, and Ben, 52, were seen having a heated conversation at the Beverly Hills Hotel while outing with his children, Samuel, 12, and Fin, 15, as well as her twins, Max and Emme, 16 years old.
“Jennifer would never make a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she has so much resentment,” spills an insider.
The source stated, “She’s made it plain she’ll never forgive Ben for being such a coldhearted jerk and giving up on the marriage in such a savage manner.”
“She agreed to play nice and try to wrap things up without any fireworks,” explained the insider, adding, “But the tension is palpable, especially when Ben rolls his eyes and refuses to accept any responsibility for the marriage’s failure.”
He purchased a French country-style home in Pacific Palisades for $20 million and completed the purchase in July.
“Ben has made it crystal clear he’s not going back to J .Lo, and she’s fuming,” says the insider. “They were bickering behind the scenes even before this recent meet-up, which went about as badly as everyone feared.”
The source adds, “The sooner the ink’s dry on the divorce papers, the better it’ll be for everyone.”
Notably, Jennifer filed for divorce to end their tumultuous two-year marriage on August 20, 2024, with her estranged husband Ben Affleck.