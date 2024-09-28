Entertainment

Kyle Richards feels ‘torn’ after Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold

Kim Richards is in a ‘really bad place’ after relapse, psychiatric hold, and feud with Kyle Richards

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Kyle Richards feels ‘torn’ after Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold
Kyle Richards feels ‘torn’ after Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold

Kyle Richards is heartbroken after her sister Kim Richards’ substance abuse relapse put her on psychiatric hold!

The RHOBH alum, who was placed on a psychiatric hold after she behaved “incoherently” at Los Angeles Hilton hotel earlier in September, had a dispute with Kyle this week over her relapse into alcohol addiction.

“[Kyle] is torn apart by it all,” revealed an insider to PEOPLE, adding, “She has the biggest heart. She loves her sister so much, and always will, but she doesn’t know what else to do.”

They also disclosed that the Richards family is being very private about the details, however, it has been told that they have reached “another breaking point” with Kim.

“It’s the same cycle: chaos until there’s some incident that gets Kim back on track, then brief steadiness as they repair their relationship, then the drinking starts again, Kim makes excuses, Kyle pleads she gets help, etc. etc.,” said the source.

Speaking about Kim, the tipster noted that the American socialite is in “a really bad place.”

As reported by the law enforcement sources to TMZ, Kim barged into Kyle’s house on Wednesday night and created a scene as Kyle and their family “cut all contact off” with the actress in hopes that it would help her get sober again.

Kyle called the police to get Kim out of her house.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Entertainment News

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Kim Kardashian wants Beyoncé to apologise for shady remarks
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Rihanna sends internet into fits with son RZA's hilarious video
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on ‘Harry Potter’ costar Maggie Smith’s death
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Jennifer Lopez takes lifetime decision for Ben Affleck
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Angelina Jolie ends fight for FBI reports in 2016 plane clash with Brad Pitt
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Ellen DeGeneres reveals shocking health updates: 'Hard to be honest'
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Sabrina Carpenter hails Toronto & Detroit’s ‘best crowds’ after Short n’ Sweet Tour
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
‘RHOBH’s Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold after clash with Kyle Richards
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Maggie Smith’s ‘Downton Abbey’ costars honor her legacy in touching tributes