Kyle Richards feels ‘torn’ after Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold

Kyle Richards is heartbroken after her sister Kim Richards’ substance abuse relapse put her on psychiatric hold!
The RHOBH alum, who was placed on a psychiatric hold after she behaved “incoherently” at Los Angeles Hilton hotel earlier in September, had a dispute with Kyle this week over her relapse into alcohol addiction.
“[Kyle] is torn apart by it all,” revealed an insider to PEOPLE, adding, “She has the biggest heart. She loves her sister so much, and always will, but she doesn’t know what else to do.”
They also disclosed that the Richards family is being very private about the details, however, it has been told that they have reached “another breaking point” with Kim.
“It’s the same cycle: chaos until there’s some incident that gets Kim back on track, then brief steadiness as they repair their relationship, then the drinking starts again, Kim makes excuses, Kyle pleads she gets help, etc. etc.,” said the source.
Speaking about Kim, the tipster noted that the American socialite is in “a really bad place.”
As reported by the law enforcement sources to TMZ, Kim barged into Kyle’s house on Wednesday night and created a scene as Kyle and their family “cut all contact off” with the actress in hopes that it would help her get sober again.
Kyle called the police to get Kim out of her house.