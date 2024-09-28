PCB shares iconic on-field moments of umpire Aleem Dar ahead of farewell

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) celebrated the iconic moment of one of the most respected and admired umpires of the cricket world, Aleem Dar, as he announced retirement.
According to Geo Super, PCB announced the retirement of one of its most decorated umpires, Dar, in a post on Friday, September 27, 2024.
PCB stated, “One of the world’s most respected umpires and three-time winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year, Aleem Dar, will retire at the end of the PCB’s 2024-25 season, concluding a glorious career.”
It further added, “His contributions to the sport extend far beyond these numbers, with his professionalism and respectful manner making him a beloved figure worldwide.”
To date, the 56-year-old, during a career of nearly 25 years, has officiated a record 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 WT20Is, 181 first-class matches, and 282 List-A matches.
After confirming the end of the legendry umpire’s era, PCB shared a heartfelt video of some of the most iconic moments of Dar from the field, saying, “Let’s take a moment to reflect and enjoy some of his on-field moments that highlight his larger-than-life personality.”
Furthermore, the three-time David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year (2009-2011) winner served on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires from 2003-2023 and is currently part of PCB's Elite Panel.