Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh

Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, has achieved an exceptional record in Test cricket.
What makes this record special is that it has never been accomplished in its 147-year history.
As per NDTV Sports, he has scored over 2,000 runs and taken more than 200 wickets in matches won by India.
Jadeja reached this milestone during the Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, making him the first player to reach this landmark.
Ravichandran Ashwin follows closely with 1,943 runs and 369 wickets in victories, positioning him as a strong candidate to match Jadeja's record in upcoming matches.
Among Indians, only Ashwin and Kapil Dev share this achievement, while cricket legends like Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis are also associated with this milestone.
Jadeja's outstanding performance in the first Test against Bangladesh stands out, as he and Ashwin led a significant comeback for India.