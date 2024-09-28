Sports

Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh

  September 28, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, has achieved an exceptional record in Test cricket.

What makes this record special is that it has never been accomplished in its 147-year history.

As per NDTV Sports, he has scored over 2,000 runs and taken more than 200 wickets in matches won by India.

Jadeja reached this milestone during the Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, making him the first player to reach this landmark.

Ravichandran Ashwin follows closely with 1,943 runs and 369 wickets in victories, positioning him as a strong candidate to match Jadeja's record in upcoming matches.

Among Indians, only Ashwin and Kapil Dev share this achievement, while cricket legends like Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis are also associated with this milestone.

Jadeja's outstanding performance in the first Test against Bangladesh stands out, as he and Ashwin led a significant comeback for India. 

PCB shares iconic on-field moments of umpire Aleem Dar ahead of farewell
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s third straight win in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of Al-Wehda clash
Zhang Shuai breaks 52-year losing streak at China Open
Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo retires from cricket, joins 2025 IPL as KKR coach
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
ESPN parts ways with senior NBA writer Zach Lowe after over a decade
UFC's TKO Group reaches settlement to conclude legal issues with athletes
Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United draw in Europa League
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’