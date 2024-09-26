Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket

Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, after confirming his retirement from T20Is, announced that the Dhaka Test against South Africa in October will be his last.
According to Geo Super, the former skipper announced his farewell while talking to the media ahead of the Kanpur Test against India on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
Shakib said, “I am available for the South Africa series but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series.”
He further added, “I have told (BCB president) Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch."
The 37-year-old has represented Bangladesh in every edition of T20 World Cup since its beginning in 2007. He concluded his T20 World Cup journey in 2024 as the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 50 wickets.
Saying goodbye to T20Is and test cricket Shakib is planning to take retirement from One Day Internationals in the 2025 Champions Trophy.