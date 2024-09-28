Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s third straight win in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr defeated Al Wehda 2-0 to secure the third position on the points table

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


The Portuguese footballer celebrates Al Nassr’s third win in a row at the Saudi Pro League 2024.

Al Nassr secured a dominating 2-0 win over Al Wahda at their home stadium, Al Awwal Park, on Friday to secure third position on the table, trailing Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.

Angelo Gabriel opened the score for the team in the 41st minute of the match, after which the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner marked his return to the team with a goal in the 56th minute of the match and doubled the lead for Al Nassr.

The 39-year-old scored the 903 goal of his career on penalty after Sultan Al-Ghannam was fouled inside the box.

Ronaldo later celebrated the third win of the season with a post on his Instagram as he shared a glimpse of celebration on the ground with a caption, “Three wins in a row.”


Al Nassr will now face Al Orobah in the fourth match of the league next month on October 5, 2024.

To note, AL Orobah has till now won just one match in the league and is in the 12th position on the points table. 

