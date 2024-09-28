Cole Palmer makes history with four first-half goals in Chelsea’s victory

Cole Palmer etched his name in Premier League history by becoming the first player to score four first-half goals during an exciting match at Stamford Bridge.
As per multiple outlet, his remarkable performance helped Chelsea secure a victory over Brighton and move into third place in the table.
The 22-year-old also struck the post and had another goal ruled out before halftime, as Chelsea’s quick attack took advantage of Brighton’s high defensive line.
Meanwhile, Brighton managed to score twice early on, capitalizing on mistakes from Chelsea’s former Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
After Georginio Rutter gave Brighton the lead with a header, Palmer took control of the match with an impressive display.
He hit the post and scored from an offside position before opening the scoring with a pass from Nicolas Jackson—all within an exhilarating 138 seconds.
Palmer then converted his 10th consecutive penalty for Chelsea after Jadon Sancho was fouled, finishing his hat-trick with a spectacular 25-yard free kick into the top corner.
His fourth goal followed shortly after Carlos Baleba capitalized on Sanchez’s poor clearance.
Chelsea, who had previously netted six goals against Wolves, once again showcased their attacking strength.