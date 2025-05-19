Sports

Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future

Messi casts doubt over future with Inter Miami after heavy defeat to Orlando City

  May 19, 2025
Lionel Messi casted doubt over future with Inter Miami after heavy defeat to Orlando City. 

Messi was approached by an MLS reporter following Inter Miami’s heavy defeat to Orlando City.

The journalist wanted to know whether, once his contract expires in December 2025, Messi plans to remain with Javier Mascherano’s team—a coach who has already publicly stated he would like to keep Messi and believes it would be a positive move for the Florida-based club.

In response to the question, Messi gave a very brief—and telling—reply, casting serious doubt over his future: “I don’t know anything,” he said with a slight smile before quickly heading to the locker room.

The only clues we have (and they’re minimal) come from Mascherano’s post-match comments.

“Signing Jordi [Alba] for the next two years is important to show stability, and we hope to have updates in the coming weeks regarding Leo, because it would be very important for the club, for the fans, and also for MLS,” said the coach.

