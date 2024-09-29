Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers

Trending

  • September 29, 2024
Ananya Panday was recently asked about her opinion on item numbers.

In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, the Gehraiyaan actress was asked whether she will ever accept the offer to perform item numbers in her career.

"I would take my decision depending on the intent of the dance number," the Liger star responded.

The star then shared the do's and don'ts, " There are a lot of ways to do item numbers. If the girl is empowered, has control over the environment and isn't overtly sexualized then she will do it."

 "There are ways to be s*xy but not to be s*xualized or objectified so there is a difference between that and it's about switching the control to the girl instead of the man and vice-versa," the Call Me Bae actress touched on the idea of looking at dance numbers from another perspective. 

"The same thing happens with men also...you make them take their shirts off and they are also being objectified," she elaborated.

Ananya Panday concluded, "While item numbers can be perceived as entertainment, the problem lies in the glorification of negative elements." 

