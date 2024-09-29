Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

Mawra Hocane has added a new feather to her cap by bagging a big win at the 9th Hum Awards 2024.
On the auspicious occasion of her birthday, Hocane was publicly recognized for her incredible acting in the drama serial Neem at the OVO Arena Wembley, London.
Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Sabaat actress announced her milestone achievement featuring the gold-plated Best Actor Female-2023 accolade.
The birthday girl penned a caption to describe her happiness post the win, "Best night. Best Birthday. Alhamdullilah."
Hocane fans could not stop but pen best wishes for the actress in the comments section of her post.
One user in awe of her massive recognition wrote, "Super proud of you."
Another penned," Keep shining always."
"You deserve this award," another effused.
"Congratulations M! I do not have words to express how happy I am right now. Alhamdulillah you did it!"
To note, after being nominated every year, the superstar finally got the recognition she deserved and is super elated.
Mawra Hocane celebrated her 32nd birthday on September 28, 2024 as she blew the candles off her glittering lavender cake.