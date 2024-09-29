Trending

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors

‘Animal’ bags huge wins, becomes Best Film of the year at IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024


IIFA Awards 2024 has crowned the best ones in the Indian cinema with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji becoming the best actors and Animal scoring big win.

The star-studded glamorous event of IIFA Awards 2024 was graced with the presence of Bollywood A-listers that included Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, and Shahrukh Khan.

From being awarded as the best film of the year, to bagging several awards in various categories, Animal proved why it was worth being hyped.

IIFA Awards 2024 Winners List:

Here’s the list of all the IIFA 2024 winners.

Best Film – Animal

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Director – Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail

Best Supporting Actor – Anil Kapoor, Animal

Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Actor in Negative Role – Bobby Deol, Animal

Best Story – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Story (Adapted) – 12th Fail

Best Music – Animal

Best Lyrics – Siddharth-Garima, “Satranga” from Animal

Best Singer – Male – Bhupinder Babbal, “Arjan Vailly” from Animal

Best Singer – Female – Shilpa Rao, “Chaleya”

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema – Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini

Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema – Karan Johar

Bagging IIFA 2024 Best Actor award, Shah Rukh Khan said in his victory speech, “I want to thank all other nominees — Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey — he was great in the film — Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long.”

IIFA Awards 2024 Venue:

The IIFA 2024 venue is decided to be Abu Dhabi.

IIFA Awards 2024 Date:

The three-day event of IIFA Awards 2024 has dates September 27, 28, and 29, scheduled. The first day marked the grand celebration titled IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024, that honored the South Indian cinema aka Tollywood. Aishwarya Rai, Mani Ratnam, Nani, and Vikram were among the IIFA Awards 2024 winners.

On the second day, Saturday, September 28, the gems of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar, were celebrated for their contribution to the Indian cinema.

The third and last day of the grand IIFA 2024 which will be held on Sunday, September 29, will see the music icons such as Shilpa Rao, Honey Singh, A.R. Rehman, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performing live on the stage.

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

Trending News

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Maya Ali wishes her brother all 'success and happiness' on his birthday
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with timeless clicks from Europe
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024 Winner List: Aishwarya Rai, Nani secure huge wins