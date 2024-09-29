IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors

IIFA Awards 2024 has crowned the best ones in the Indian cinema with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji becoming the best actors and Animal scoring big win.
The star-studded glamorous event of IIFA Awards 2024 was graced with the presence of Bollywood A-listers that included Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, and Shahrukh Khan.
From being awarded as the best film of the year, to bagging several awards in various categories, Animal proved why it was worth being hyped.
IIFA Awards 2024 Winners List:
Here’s the list of all the IIFA 2024 winners.
Best Film – Animal
Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan
Best Actress – Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Director – Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail
Best Supporting Actor – Anil Kapoor, Animal
Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Actor in Negative Role – Bobby Deol, Animal
Best Story – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Story (Adapted) – 12th Fail
Best Music – Animal
Best Lyrics – Siddharth-Garima, “Satranga” from Animal
Best Singer – Male – Bhupinder Babbal, “Arjan Vailly” from Animal
Best Singer – Female – Shilpa Rao, “Chaleya”
Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema – Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini
Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema – Karan Johar
Bagging IIFA 2024 Best Actor award, Shah Rukh Khan said in his victory speech, “I want to thank all other nominees — Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey — he was great in the film — Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long.”
IIFA Awards 2024 Venue:
The IIFA 2024 venue is decided to be Abu Dhabi.
IIFA Awards 2024 Date:
The three-day event of IIFA Awards 2024 has dates September 27, 28, and 29, scheduled. The first day marked the grand celebration titled IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024, that honored the South Indian cinema aka Tollywood. Aishwarya Rai, Mani Ratnam, Nani, and Vikram were among the IIFA Awards 2024 winners.
On the second day, Saturday, September 28, the gems of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar, were celebrated for their contribution to the Indian cinema.
The third and last day of the grand IIFA 2024 which will be held on Sunday, September 29, will see the music icons such as Shilpa Rao, Honey Singh, A.R. Rehman, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performing live on the stage.