Kanye West surprises fans with new album ‘Bully’ release announcement

The 'Vulture' rapper also revealed the lead single 'Beauty and the Beast' from his upcoming album

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Kanye West has officially announced his new album Bully, unveiling the lead single Beauty and the Beast during an exclusive listening event in China.

As per Variety, he paused towards the end of his performance to announce that a new record is on the way. "I have a new album coming out," he announced to the crowd.

“I got a new album coming out,” he told the audience, adding, “The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.'”

"I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience / Don't take this disrespect, I'm sitting here trying to redirect," West sings on the single, which has a mellow instrumental.

Ye also posted a picture from the show on his Instagram page a few hours after his performance ended.

He penned the caption on his post, "BULLY."

The Chicago rapper's former colleague Mike Dean, who goes by "Donda leftover," reportedly hinted that the new song was supposed to be from his previous album.

Moreover, Ty, one of his collaborators, revealed that Vultures 3 is now under development. He stated on Instagram Live, "V3 about rip heads off."

Although the album's release date is unknown, the duo has stated that they hope to release it this year.

