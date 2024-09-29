Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look

Camila Cabello is taking the Paris Fashion Week 2024 by storm!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, September 28, the American singer-songwriter shared a string of stunning snaps that showcased her incognito look she opted for the Paris Fashion Week.
“Real miami girl in paris. Xoxoxoxoxoxo,” she captioned alongside her post.
The Señorita singer wore a black lacy bodysuit with matching gloves and a miniskirt. Going incognito with her bold fashion statement, the singer covered her eyes and lips with a balaclava ski mask.
With her sleek and shiny black hair flowing underneath the mask, Cabello wore diamond drop earrings to complement her Paris Fashion Week 2024 outfit.
The carousel of photos featured several snaps of the singer from the show, among which two images saw her with the American singer Normani.
Excited to see the duo posing together, the fans swamped the comment section with their overflowing emotions.
“I can't get over her and Normani together,” said one, while another added, “CAMILA AND NORMANI,” followed by a string of heart and crying emojis.
“WINGED LINER SO SHARP COULD CUT ME THROUGH THE SCREEN,” commented a fan of Cabello’s winged eyeliner.
On the personal front, Camila Cabello was in a romantic relationship with singer Shawn Mendes after collaborating with him for the 2019 hit single Señorita. However, the couple parted their ways in 2021.
The Paris Fashion Week 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Palais de Tokyo from September 25 to October 1.