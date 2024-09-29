Entertainment

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look

Camila Cabello made a bold and mysterious statement with her look at Paris Fashion Week 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look

Camila Cabello is taking the Paris Fashion Week 2024 by storm!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, September 28, the American singer-songwriter shared a string of stunning snaps that showcased her incognito look she opted for the Paris Fashion Week.

“Real miami girl in paris. Xoxoxoxoxoxo,” she captioned alongside her post.

The Señorita singer wore a black lacy bodysuit with matching gloves and a miniskirt. Going incognito with her bold fashion statement, the singer covered her eyes and lips with a balaclava ski mask.

With her sleek and shiny black hair flowing underneath the mask, Cabello wore diamond drop earrings to complement her Paris Fashion Week 2024 outfit.

The carousel of photos featured several snaps of the singer from the show, among which two images saw her with the American singer Normani.

Excited to see the duo posing together, the fans swamped the comment section with their overflowing emotions.

“I can't get over her and Normani together,” said one, while another added, “CAMILA AND NORMANI,” followed by a string of heart and crying emojis.

“WINGED LINER SO SHARP COULD CUT ME THROUGH THE SCREEN,” commented a fan of Cabello’s winged eyeliner.

On the personal front, Camila Cabello was in a romantic relationship with singer Shawn Mendes after collaborating with him for the 2019 hit single Señorita. However, the couple parted their ways in 2021.

The Paris Fashion Week 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Palais de Tokyo from September 25 to October 1.

Entertainment News

‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation
Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Kanye West surprises fans with new album ‘Bully’ release announcement
Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move
David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids
‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70
Travis Kelce's mom shares son 'can't clean or cook', Taylor Swift may 'help'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' orchestral concert
Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe