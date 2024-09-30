Entertainment

Angelina Jolie graces 'Maria' premiere at New York Film Festival with kids

Zahara, Maddox and Pax joined their mother Angelina Jolie for 'Maria' red carpet on September 29, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 30, 2024


Angelina Jolie nailed the red carpet look along with her three kids at the New York Film Festival.

On Sunday, Maria premiere took place at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

The Oscar winner was joined by her talented Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23 for the star-studded event.

Angelina set the temperature soaring with her sleeveless white gown.

Meanwhile, Zahara also donned a white dress. Pax looked dapper in a gray suit and gray tie while Maddox sported a black suit and a black tie.

The synopsis of Maria on the New York Film Festival site read, “Set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of her life, Maria follows the legendary soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated ‘La Divina’ and the vulnerable human being Maria.”

In the upcoming biopic, Angelina, 49, will be seen transforming into the late opera singer Maria Callas.

Notably, Maria also earned standing ovations at the Venice Film Festival, where the renowned actress cried.

Netflix is set to release the upcoming film on November 27, 2024

