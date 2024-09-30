Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter finds 'husband' at ‘Short n’ Sweet’ concert in N.Y.C

Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour is scheduled to conclude on March 26, 2025, in Milan, Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly found herself a husband “in the front row” of her Short n’ Sweet concert in New York.

On Sunday, the Please Please Please crooner gave an electrifying performance at NY Madison Square Garden.

In one of the viral clips, Sabrina can be seen talking about finding herself a partner on stage.

Pointing at two young boys, she said, “Damn, holy s**t, I just found my husband in the front row.”

Then the Espresso hitmaker asked her dancers to come on stage “before he grows up.”

She continued, “Hey boys , what are your names? Oh you're Will, you're Paull…We can start a family right now. How are you? I’m overwhelmed.”

The camera then gets pinned on the young guys as they are making cute faces.

Sabrina gushed before asking them a question, “I know that you guys are good but I did not know that you guys were that gorgeous, ohh god damn. Where are you guys from?” They replied, “here.”

“I love it here. I live here now. Guys something is happening to my body..and oh my god they are making me so hot,” she quipped.

Notably, her Short n’ Sweet tour is scheduled to conclude on March 26, 2025, in Italy.

