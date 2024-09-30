Entertainment

Selena Gomez thrills Benny Blanco with ‘too hot to handle’ moves

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spent the evening at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour

  • September 30, 2024
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are having the "taste" of Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour.

On Sunday, September 29, Gomez turned to her official Instagram handle and shared a sizzling clip where she could be seen showing “too hot to handle” moves to her beau Blanco at Carpenter's concert which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tagging Benny Blanco in the caption, Gomez's video captured her slaying electrifying dance moves in a sparkling and glittery black ensemble.

With Sabrina Carpenter singing her hit track Juno in the background, the Only Murders in the Building actress rocked the VIP arena with her curled locks coordinating perfectly with her steps.

As for the makeup, Selena Gomez went for a subtle glam makeover.

Dropping a thrilling comment on his girlfriend’s post, Benny Blanco wrote, “Can’t keep my hands to myself.”

“SELENA YOU LOOK STUNNING AND RADIANT,” penned one of the fans.

Another wrote excitedly, "The most beautiful woman ever."

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco have been dating since late 2023.

As for Sabrina Carpenter, her Short n’ Sweet Tour will next take her to Barclays Center to stun the Brooklyn crowd on Monday, September 30.

