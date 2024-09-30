Atif Aslam arrives hand-in-hand with wife Sara Bharwana at Hum Style Awards

Celebrated Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana have conquered hearts through their startling attendance at the Hum Style Awards 2024.
Some pictures and videos from the award show night have been surfacing in which one can spot the Woh Lamhe singer exuding swag in a suit.
His wife donned a dazzling blue gown with a sparkling cape attached, designed by the accomplished fashion designer Zahir Murad.
The power couple walked hand-in-hand and posed next to each other on the red carpet.
Upon entry the superstar received a warm treatment by the paparazzi's who were heard saying, "Welcome to London Atif bhai."
Whereas the other circulated pictures featured the lovebirds indulging in talks and gossips while being clicked in mesmerizing outfits for the night.
Atif not only won hearts with his surprise appearance at the show but also enchanted a wide audience with his melodic tunes while Sara clapped and cheered from the crowds.
Shortly after the clips went viral, Atif Aslam fans could not stop but gush.
One person wrote, "Always the classiest."
"Fav couple," penned the other.
"power couple with good hearts," the third effused.
"Sara looks stunning," the fourth commented.
For the unversed, recently the Hona Tha Pyar crooner made headlines for rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood singing sensation Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Birmingham.
Atif Aslam, who married his childhood lover Sara Bharwana in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2013, share three children, two sons and one daughter.