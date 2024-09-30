Trending

Hum Style Awards 2024: Hania Amir's dance performance leaves audience spellbound

Hania Amir sets the Hum Style Awards stage ablaze with her vibrant energy

The Hum Style Awards became a must-watch with Hania Amir's killer dance moves!

In leaked videos, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress proved her hard work and sleep deprived days paid off as she made the audience cheer and clap with her performance at the award night. 

After days of intense choreography practice sessions in London, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star set the stage on fire with her breathtaking dance performance. 

The diva made a startling entry on the stage in a swing all charged up for the night. 

She danced her heart out to Atif Aslam's track In Dinon from Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf's film titled Superstar and Aima Baig's Balma Bhagora. 


Also her performance on Abrar-Ul-Haq song Nachaan Mein Oday Nall struck a chord with the audience. 

Hania looked straight out of a fairytale as she slipped in a gold off-shoulder, figure-hugging shimmery lehenga choli for her performance with her hair tied in a neat bun. 

Her glow was truly unmissable as she grooved to hit beats and tunes in front of the whole media fraternity.

It is pertinent to mention that this ain't the first time the Na Maloon Afraad 2 star brought her charm to the Hum Awards stage. 

On the work front, Hania Amir has made headlines for her incredible acting as Sharjeena in drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

