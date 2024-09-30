Entertainment

Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post

Dolly Parton’s longtime friend Kris Kristofferson passed away at the age of 88

  September 30, 2024
Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her longtime pal and collaborator Kris Kristofferson!

The duo, who shared a long and precious bond of friendship, has also captivated their fans for decades with their wonderful duet performances such as Put It Off Until Tomorrow and From Here to the Moon and Back.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, September 29, Dolly Parton paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, singer, and songwriter.

Paying final respects to the Why Me artist and his wide-ranging career, Parton penned, “What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend.”

Concluding her tribute, she wrote, “I will always love you,” followed by her sign “Dolly” under the message with a butterfly graphic.

Kris Kristofferson’s famous movies and songs Heaven’s Gate, Blue Rodeo, Why Me, highwayman, and Evergreen.

Dolly Parton and Kristofferson also worked together on a collaborate compilation album, The Winning Hand, with Willie Nelson and Brenda Lee.

Kris Kristofferson, aged 88, breathed his last while being surrounded by his close and loved ones in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Entertainment News

