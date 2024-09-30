Trending

Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track

Mahira Khan's dance to 'Humsafar's' blockbuster track at Hum Style Awards tugs at fans heartstrings

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024



Mahira Khan keeps the memory of Humsafar alive in the minds of fans! 

At the 9th Hum Style Awards, the Sadqay Tumhare actress made the audience relive some Humsafar memories while grooving her heart out to its OST. 

Taking the stage over the weekend, the superstar performed on her two hit songs Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay and Woh Humsafar Tha. 

For the epic dance sequence, Khan dolled up in a grey flary, heavily embellished anarkali outfit with a sweetheart neckline that made her look otherworldly. 

Her Rapunzel braid added more appeal to Khan's glamorous attire. 

She further amped up her style with dazzling earrings and light makeup.  

The video kicked off with the Raees starlet making her way through the crowds tugging on their heartstrings. 

As the live audience hooted for the actress, she continued the classical steps with a broad smile on her face. 

Khan with her latest Hum Style Awards appearance showed that her marriage is not an obstacle in her career. 

To note, Mahira Khan's Humsafar where she was paired opposite Fawad Khan is one of the most popular soaps of her time. 

The serial was aired on September 24, 2011 and the last episode hit screens in 2012. 

