Hiba Bukhari, husband Arez Ahmed announce first pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are soon going to welcome their first child.
The couple confirmed the joyous news during a latest YouTube live session over the weekend.
In the live video, Ahmed said, "We thought to address this news which has been circulating for some time now because our fans deserve to know this from us only rather than somebody else.”
“I should break this already broken news,” the Radd star further quipped and revealed, "I’m pregnant.”
The announcement was met with sheer enthusiasm from millions of their fans, who jumped to the comments section to extend their congratulations.
To note, the parents-to-be in the same video also got candid about how they wanted to make the news special with a maternity photoshoot, "We had a YouTube video planned as well and we were waiting to execute it after wrapping up work commitments."
“But the universe has its plans and those are also good,” the Jaan Nisar star maintained.
It is to be noted that the real-life couple graced the 9th Hum Style Awards in London where Hiba flaunted her baby bump.
For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exchanged vows in January 2022, months after making their relationship public.