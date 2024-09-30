Trending

Hiba Bukhari, husband Arez Ahmed announce first pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed
Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed 

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are soon going to welcome their first child. 

The couple confirmed the joyous news during a latest YouTube live session over the weekend. 

In the live video, Ahmed said, "We thought to address this news which has been circulating for some time now because our fans deserve to know this from us only rather than somebody else.”

“I should break this already broken news,” the Radd star further quipped and revealed, "I’m pregnant.”

The announcement was met with sheer enthusiasm from millions of their fans, who jumped to the comments section to extend their congratulations. 


To note, the parents-to-be in the same video also got candid about how they wanted to make the news special with a maternity photoshoot, "We had a YouTube video planned as well and we were waiting to execute it after wrapping up work commitments." 

“But the universe has its plans and those are also good,” the Jaan Nisar star maintained. 


It is to be noted that the real-life couple graced the 9th Hum Style Awards in London where Hiba flaunted her baby bump.  

For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exchanged vows in January 2022, months after making their relationship public. 

Hum Style Awards 2024: Yumna Zaidi bags Best Actress for 'Bakhtawar'

Hum Style Awards 2024: Yumna Zaidi bags Best Actress for 'Bakhtawar'
Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces snap elections

Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces snap elections
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon map SHOCKING future plan post Angelina Jolie lawsuit

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon map SHOCKING future plan post Angelina Jolie lawsuit
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track

Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track

Trending News

Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Hum Style Awards 2024: Yumna Zaidi bags Best Actress for 'Bakhtawar'
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Hum Style Awards 2024: Hania Amir's dance performance leaves audience spellbound
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Atif Aslam arrives hand-in-hand with wife Sara Bharwana at Hum Style Awards
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Priyanka Chopra spends relaxed Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Kubra Khan expresses mixed feelings on performing in her hometwon London
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Vicky Kaushal gushes over sharing stage with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months