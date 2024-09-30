Trending

Mawra Hocane calls Ameer Gilani her 'North Star' and 'guiding light' after award win

Mawra Hocane takes home the Best Actor Female award for 'Neem'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Mawra Hocane, who bagged the Best Actor Female accolade for Neem at the 9th Hum Style Awards, revealed she is 'lucky' to have to have bestie Ameer Gilani in her life. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Sabaat star shared pictures from the night showing off the gold-plated award. 

As caption, the Jafaa star wrote a lengthy note thanking all those who made this win possible, "This one is for everyone who shaped me as an actor & as a person.. thankyou To my friends & my family especially to my mama…to my director, my writer & the makers… #Neem would always be so so special.. beyond grateful for this recognition.. #BestActor." 

"In the end.. to my North Star @ameergilani. I wouldn’t know what to do without you… Thankyou for being my guiding light, my sense of direction, my biggest cheerleader.. lucky to have you in my life," she further penned. 


To note, the Nauroz actress just celebrated her 32nd birthday in style and to make her day special the Log Kia Kahengay star penned a heartwarming wish. 

Mawra Hocane has been rumored to be dating Ameer Gilani owing to their multiple sightings and regular social media banters. 

Neither of the two have confirmed or denied the speculations. 

