Sophie Turner sets record straight on recent remarks on ‘motherhood’

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress opened up about ‘shame’ that comes with motherhood

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Sophie Turner is clearing the air around her latest remarks on “motherhood!”

The Game of Thrones actress, who shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, recently gave an interview to Sunday Times Culture where she spoke about the negative side of motherhood.

“There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood. You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed,” said the actress.

However, to clarify the statement, Sophie Turner turned to her Instagram stories on Monday, September 30, and posted a lengthy note where she said that the publications are “misquoting” her words.

"I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have 'stated' that 'it's such a struggle being a single mother,” noted the X-Men Apocalypse actress.

Turner further clarified that during the interview she was talking about her character Joan Hannington from the recently premiered drama series Joan, and not about “herself” which was clearly obvious from the “original interview in the Sunday Times Culture section.”

“I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people – I applaud all single mothers doing it alone,” acknowledged the actress as she concluded her statement.

In her recently released six-part crime thriller drama series, Joan, whose first episode was premiered on Sunday, September 29, Sophie Turner is seen portraying the role of real-life Joan.

On the personal front, Sophie and her ex-husband Joe Jonas finally completed their year-long divorce on September 11, 2024.

