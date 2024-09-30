Chris Martin shares shocking update on Cold Play's retirement

The front man of Coldplay, Chris Martin has made a shocking revelation about the band's retirement and it is not too far away!
While an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Monsters You Made singer announced the bombshell plans of retirement, leaving the fanbase saddened.
"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real. Yeah I promise," Martin revealed.
He went on to share, "Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It's really important that we have that limit."
"There's only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes. Also having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve,” Martin further explained.
To note, Coldplay are currently busy promoting their new 10th studio album, Moon Music.
Additionally, the band is also on the Music of the Spheres World Tour for their previous album of the same name, which will conclude in 2025.