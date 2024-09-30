Sports

BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Pakistan last visited India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Pakistan is scheduled to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, but it is already encountering difficulties.

Due to political and diplomatic issues, Team India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC tournament sceduled from February 19 to March 9.

As per NDTV Sports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla gave a major update on the matter on Monday, September 30.

Speaking to the media during the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, Shukla stated, "No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country."

He further added, "In this case, we will follow whatever the government decides."

India and Pakistan only play against each other in ICC events, as India has not visited Pakistan for bilateral cricket since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which resulted in over 150 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan last visited India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.

There is also speculation that BCCI might ask the ICC to move the tournament from Pakistan to Sri Lanka or Dubai.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opposes the idea of relocating the tournament out of their country. 

Sports News

Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola’s remarks about him
Cole Palmer makes history with four first-half goals in Chelsea’s victory
Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh
PCB shares iconic on-field moments of umpire Aleem Dar ahead of farewell
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s third straight win in Saudi Pro League