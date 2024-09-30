BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Pakistan is scheduled to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, but it is already encountering difficulties.
Due to political and diplomatic issues, Team India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC tournament sceduled from February 19 to March 9.
As per NDTV Sports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla gave a major update on the matter on Monday, September 30.
Speaking to the media during the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, Shukla stated, "No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country."
He further added, "In this case, we will follow whatever the government decides."
India and Pakistan only play against each other in ICC events, as India has not visited Pakistan for bilateral cricket since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which resulted in over 150 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Pakistan last visited India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.
There is also speculation that BCCI might ask the ICC to move the tournament from Pakistan to Sri Lanka or Dubai.
However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opposes the idea of relocating the tournament out of their country.