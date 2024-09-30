Entertainment

Taylor Swift skips watching Travis Kelce’s big game again amid breakup rumors

Taylor Swift not seen with boyfriend Travis Kelce since suggested ‘breakup date’ came around

  • September 30, 2024


Taylor Swift wasn’t seen arriving back into the football arena for cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team of Kansas City Chief collided with Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

She was notably present to cheer on for only the first two weeks of this season, but has since missed two consecutive matches so far.

Not only this, the highly chased around couple hasn’t been spotted together after their last sighting on September 28.

According to Marca, this has once again sown the seeds for thundering chatter regarding Taylor Swift’s much-discussed breakup with Travis Kelce that first started rolling with a “contract leak.”

Earlier this month, it came out that the duo has planned to split on September 28 with a big PR strategy in check to handle media reporting.

Although Travis Kelce dismissed all of these claims as “false,” the rumor mill hasn’t since stopped, especially with Taylor Swift not being present for his Grostequerie debut.

The popstar was a familiar face during her romance partner’s football games in the last season as she was regularly photographed supporting him from the stands.

While boyfriend Travis Kelce is still mentioning her name around in his interviews, Taylor Swift’s silence and unusual absence is rising curiosity about their relationship status.

