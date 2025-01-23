Sabrina Carpenter slammed for 'overly sexualized' image by music veterans

Sabrina Carpenter has been slammed by music industry veterans Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman, who have branded her sexy image as "offensive" and "lazy".
During an interview with The Sun, the powerhouse trio criticized Carpenter's scantily-clad stage costumes and steamy lyrics, claiming they undermine women's rights.
“Pop music, and particularly pop videos, have become a lot more sexualised than back in the Eighties — overtly so, for better or for worse,” Matt said.
Meanwhile, Pete noted, “And that is incredibly strange given that women’s rights are so protected now.
“To see Sabrina Carpenter dressed as a little girl is quite offensive. She doesn’t need that,” he added.
Pete continued, “She’s got great talent and yet the whole of the industry, these girls come out in as little as possible because they know they’re driving young boys to their websites. So you go, hang on, we could never have done that 30 years ago.”
“We would have been killed if we’d have done half of what they do now. Madonna was the only person who ever got close to that image,” he added.
“They fought for everything they’ve got and now they’re throwing it away, is the way I would look at it,” Mike agreed.
Pete added, “It’s just crazy. If you’re asking to be respected, don’t come on in a G-string.”
To note, Sabrina Carpenter spent a record 21 weeks at the top of the singles chart last year.