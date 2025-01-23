Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals

Khloé struggled with infidelity both in her marriage to Lamar Odom and in relationship Tristan Thompson

  • January 23, 2025
Khloé Kardashian, who struggled with reported infidelity both in her marriage to Lamar Odom and in her relationship with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, is sharing her newfound perspective on the situation.

During the Wednesday episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the 40-year-old reality star spoke about infidelity of her ex-partners.

“I know what was done to me was not about me,” she told Jay Shetty.

Kardashian went on to express, “I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they've never healed from.”

The Good American founder further shared that when she would ask her exes why they made the decision to cheat, they’d respond, “‘Oh, my parents or I came from a broken house.’ It's always something like that. It's never about the immediate relationship.”

“If it wasn't for my family, my core circle and also my relationship with God… I just learned it wasn’t about me,” she added.

Kardashian first met Odom in 2009 and got married within a month. 

However, in 2013, she filed for divorce due to infidelity rumors.

The reality star then met Thompson in 2016 and welcomed her first child together amidst rumors of infidelity in 2018.

The former couple rekindled their romance multiple times, ultimately calling it quits in late 2021 after Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Kardashian. 

