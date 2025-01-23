Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Wicked' top Academy Awards nominations list

The Oscar Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in March 2025

The 97th Academy Awards nominations are finally revealed!

After being postponed amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the comedian and actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations of the prestigious awards on Thursday during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Emilia Pérez topped the list with total 13 nominations while Wicked stands on second with 10 nod in Oscars Awards nominations.

The Oscars 2025 will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 2 and will air live on ABC.

Check out the full list of the nominations here:

Best Picture

-- Anora

-- The Brutalist

-- A Complete Unknown

-- Conclave

-- Dune: Part Two

-- Emilia Pérez

-- I’m Still Here

-- Nickel Boys

-- The Substance

-- Wicked

Best Director

-- Sean Baker, Anora

-- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

-- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

-- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

-- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

-- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

-- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

-- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

-- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

-- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

-- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

-- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

-- Mikey Madison, Anora

-- Demi Moore, The Substance

-- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

-- Yura Borisov, Anora

-- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

-- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

-- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

-- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

-- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

-- Ariana Grande, Wicked

-- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

-- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

-- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

-- A Complete Unknown

-- Conclave

-- Emilia Pérez

-- Nickel Boys

-- Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

-- Sean Baker, Anora

-- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

-- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

-- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

-- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Animated Feature

-- Flow

-- Inside Out 2

-- Memoir of a Snail

-- The Wild Robot

-- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary Feature

-- Black Box Diaries

-- No Other Land

-- Porcelain War

-- Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat

-- Sugarcane

Best International Feature

-- I’m Still Here

-- The Girl With the Needle

-- Emilia Pérez

-- The Seed of the Sacred Fig

-- Flow

Best Film Editing

-- Anora

-- The Brutalist

-- Conclave

-- Emilia Pérez

-- Wicked

Best Cinematography

-- The Brutalist

-- Dune: Part Two

-- Emilia Pérez

-- Maria

-- Nosferatu

Best Production Design

-- The Brutalist

-- Conclave

-- Dune: Part Two

-- Nosferatu

-- Wicked

Best Costume Design

-- A Complete Unknown

-- Conclave

-- Gladiator II

-- Nosferatu

-- Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

-- A Different Man

-- Emilia Pérez

-- Nosferatu

-- The Substance

-- Wicked

Best Original Song

-- "El Mal," Emilia Pérez

-- "The Journey," The Six Triple Eight

-- "Like a Bird," Sing Sing

-- "Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

-- "Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

-- The Brutalist

-- Conclave

-- Emilia Pérez

-- Wicked

-- The Wild Robot

Best Sound

-- A Complete Unknown

-- Dune: Part Two

-- Emilia Pérez

--Wicked

-- The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

-- Alien: Romulus

-- Better Man

-- Dune: Part Two

-- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

-- Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

-- A Lien

-- Anuja

-- I’m Not a Robot

-- The Last Ranger

-- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

-- Beautiful Men

-- In the Shadow of the Cypress

-- Magic Candies

-- Wander to Wonder

-- Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

-- Death by Numbers

-- I Am Ready, Warden

-- Incident

-- Instruments of a Beating Heart

-- The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Academy Honorary Awards

-- Quincy Jones

-- Juliet Taylor

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

-- Richard Curtis

Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award

-- Barbara Broccoli

-- Michael G. Wilson

