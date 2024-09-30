World

Kamala Harris raises significant funds in back-to-back fundraising events

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
With the US elections approaching, the situation is becoming increasingly intense.

As per several reports, Kamala Harris' US presidential campaign raised $55 million over the weekend.

The Democratic candidate secured $27 million at a fundraising event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Saturday, featuring speeches from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a performance by Andra Day.

Following that, Harris brought in $28 million at another event in downtown Los Angeles, where Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey performed.

In August, Harris's campaign and the Democratic Party collectively raised $361 million.

This gives her a significant financial advantage over Republican rival Donald Trump, who raised $130 million with the Republican Party that month.

A recent Reuters poll indicated that Harris is leading Trump 47% to 40%.

