Kamala Harris raises significant funds in back-to-back fundraising events

With the US elections approaching, the situation is becoming increasingly intense.
As per several reports, Kamala Harris' US presidential campaign raised $55 million over the weekend.
The Democratic candidate secured $27 million at a fundraising event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Saturday, featuring speeches from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a performance by Andra Day.
Following that, Harris brought in $28 million at another event in downtown Los Angeles, where Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey performed.
In August, Harris's campaign and the Democratic Party collectively raised $361 million.
This gives her a significant financial advantage over Republican rival Donald Trump, who raised $130 million with the Republican Party that month.
A recent Reuters poll indicated that Harris is leading Trump 47% to 40%.