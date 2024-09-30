Prince Harry gets his first ever tattoo as celebrity artist breaks silence

Prince Harry reportedly got his first ever tattoo, which however remains a strictly confidential business between him and a celebrity tattoo artist.
According to People Magazine, he stopped by inking professional Josh Lord’s shop named East Side Ink during his New York trip this week.
Sources say that the Duke of Sussex spent over an hour with his security entourage in the body art shop, although its owner plainly refused to confirm whether he left with a tattoo or not.
Opting for a professional approach to the matter, Josh Lord dismissed any inquiries about Prince Harry’s intimate inking.
“A tattoo is a deeply personal choice, anything that happens here is your private moment,” he stated.
Royal observers however maintain that there’s no reason that the Duke of Sussex would visit East Side Ink for such a long time if it weren’t for a design.
Some folks have guessed that this would have been Prince Harry’s new adventure after having turned 40 years of age this month, and it’s possibly that he went in for a “midlife crisis tatt.”
Others speculate that the Duke of Sussex’s body art would feature Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
But the design would be a real shocker if it turns out to be King Charles, Prince William, or simply the crown!