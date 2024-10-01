King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again: Confirmed

Prince Harry has landed back into his home country of the United Kingdom, but seeing King Charles and Prince William remains out of the question.
Per GB News, the Duke of Sussex stepped out for the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony rolling out in London today.
This event is why he has returned to his nation for the second time within September.
People Magazine has however confirmed that the Duke of Sussex won’t get to meet King Charles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton, just like his recent visits.
When Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom back in May for celebrating 10 years of Invictus Games, Your Majesty had very infamously refused to meet him, sighting a “busy schedule.”
Regardless, his younger son sent out invitations to both him and the Prince of Wales, although they weren’t accepted either.
Currently, King Charles is likely still in Scotland, where he has been spending time with Queen Camilla since the past few months.
His relationship with Prince Harry remains remained strained, and there’s a growing chance of no reconciliation between them, according to insiders and royal experts.
Sources previously mentioned that Prince William’s brother however keeps trying to contact his father, but both his letters and calls go unanswered.
Like King Charles, the Prince of Wales also ignores Prince Harry’s texts and calls.