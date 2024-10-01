Royal

King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again: Confirmed

King Charles, Prince William step back from reconciling with Prince Harry during latest visit

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
King Charles, Prince William step back from reconciling with Prince Harry during latest visit
King Charles, Prince William step back from reconciling with Prince Harry during latest visit

Prince Harry has landed back into his home country of the United Kingdom, but seeing King Charles and Prince William remains out of the question.

Per GB News, the Duke of Sussex stepped out for the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony rolling out in London today.

This event is why he has returned to his nation for the second time within September.

People Magazine has however confirmed that the Duke of Sussex won’t get to meet King Charles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton, just like his recent visits.

When Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom back in May for celebrating 10 years of Invictus Games, Your Majesty had very infamously refused to meet him, sighting a “busy schedule.”

Regardless, his younger son sent out invitations to both him and the Prince of Wales, although they weren’t accepted either.

Currently, King Charles is likely still in Scotland, where he has been spending time with Queen Camilla since the past few months.

His relationship with Prince Harry remains remained strained, and there’s a growing chance of no reconciliation between them, according to insiders and royal experts.

Sources previously mentioned that Prince William’s brother however keeps trying to contact his father, but both his letters and calls go unanswered.

Like King Charles, the Prince of Wales also ignores Prince Harry’s texts and calls.

King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again

King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards

Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election

Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura

‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura

Royal News

‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince Harry gets his first ever tattoo as celebrity artist breaks silence
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Will Prince Harry be deported if Donald Trump becomes President?
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Princess Diana ‘left trembling’ by Mohamed Al Fayed’s ‘disgusting proposal’
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince William’s children to be ‘separated’ because of old rule soon
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
King Charles given crucial advice as Prince Harry arrives in UK
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Princess Anne remains very professional for ‘royal obituaries’ interview
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Queen Camilla sports Queen Mary's iconic diamond thistle in new outing
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince Harry loses golden opportunity to compete with Royal Family
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Kate Middleton takes major decision for her future after chemotherapy
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate