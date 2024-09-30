Prince William’s children to be ‘separated’ because of old rule soon

Prince William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis share quite a close bond with each other, but an old royal rule is likely going to separate them soon.
King Charles’ family has to follow numerous guidelines when it comes to their lifestyle, and there’s one regulation in particular that will soon change things for Prince George only.
For protecting the royal lineage, the next heirs in line to the throne are not allowed to fly together in case of an unfortunate crashing the plane.
Currently, Prince William is the first one after King Charles, whereas his eldest son is second.
Your Majesty’s former pilot Graham Laurie told Hello Magazine, “We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William, and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.”
“After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty,” the professional added.
This is the reason why Prince William and King Charles aren’t seen flying or riding any other transport together, and it was the case with Queen Elizabeth as well.
Since Prince George is going to turn 12-years-old very soon, he will be riding separately from his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.