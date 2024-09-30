Prince Harry loses gold opportunity to compete with Royal Family

Prince Harry, who has been trying too hard to have a stable career in Hollywood is seemingly set for another setback with the release of his upcoming Netflix documentary, Polo.
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly “disappointed” Netflix bosses with his absence from the five-parts sports documentary, which he created with wife Meghan Markle, scheduled to release at the end of this year.
Netflix signed an €80 million deal with Harry, with the hopes that it will feature lots of exclusive personal footage of the duke.
However, the docu-series hardly features Harry as it mainly focuses on duke’s friend Nacho Figueras, a little-known Argentinian player.
A source has exclusively told Daily mail that Netflix executives who have been calling the series, “the Nacho Show” expected “more bang for its buck” but they are very disappointed for how it only focuses on a lesser-known figure.
“What Netflix have received in return doesn't look great. People want personal stuff,” the insider told the outlet citing a Hollywood producer.
They continued, “Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the Royal Family, everything else they've produced has been underwhelming.”
The insider further explained that, “Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role.”
“That he's not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it's marginal at best,” the source added.
Reflecting on Harry and Meghan’s five-year Netflix deal the source stressed, “it expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”
Meanwhile another source added, “For a show about a sport of Kings, polo barely features any royalty. It's not the Harry show, it's the Nacho show.”
This update comes amid Prince Harry's upcoming UK trip to attend Wellchild Awards on September 30, 2024.