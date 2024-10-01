Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice appeared in the Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal, the show based on her father Prince Andrew’s career-ending Newsnight interview.
The series featured Beatrice accompanying her father to meet the BBC team ahead of the infamous interview.
Now, an insider has revealed that Beatrice is "sick of being humiliated" and is "brokenhearted" following the show.
"It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad,” the source told New Idea.
They continued, "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognises it's been a pattern all her life.”
"No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course.” They added.
The insider further shared that Princess of York has been avoiding her parents' lavish home titled Royal Lodge amid her father's scandal.
According to the source, Princess Beatrice is "desperately" hoping for the Amazon TV series "nightmare" to blow over and she is “devastated” to play part in securing the interview with father Prince Andrew.
In Amazon Primes’s A Very Royal Scandal, Michael Sheen played the role of Prince Andrew while Ruth Wilson played former BBC journalist Emily Maitlist, who conducted his interview.