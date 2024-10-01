Royal

Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon

Princess Beatrice appeared in the Amazon Prime series 'A Very Royal Scandal,' earlier this month

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Princess Beatrice desperately hoping for Prince Andrew drama to end soon
Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice appeared in the Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal, the show based on her father Prince Andrew’s career-ending Newsnight interview.

The series featured Beatrice accompanying her father to meet the BBC team ahead of the infamous interview.

Now, an insider has revealed that Beatrice is "sick of being humiliated" and is "brokenhearted" following the show.

"It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad,” the source told New Idea.

They continued, "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognises it's been a pattern all her life.”

"No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course.” They added.

The insider further shared that Princess of York has been avoiding her parents' lavish home titled Royal Lodge amid her father's scandal.

According to the source, Princess Beatrice is "desperately" hoping for the Amazon TV series "nightmare" to blow over and she is “devastated” to play part in securing the interview with father Prince Andrew.

In Amazon Primes’s A Very Royal Scandal, Michael Sheen played the role of Prince Andrew while Ruth Wilson played former BBC journalist Emily Maitlist, who conducted his interview.

King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again

King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards

Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election

Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura

‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura

Royal News

‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince Harry gets his first ever tattoo as celebrity artist breaks silence
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Will Prince Harry be deported if Donald Trump becomes President?
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Princess Diana ‘left trembling’ by Mohamed Al Fayed’s ‘disgusting proposal’
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince William’s children to be ‘separated’ because of old rule soon
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
King Charles given crucial advice as Prince Harry arrives in UK
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Princess Anne remains very professional for ‘royal obituaries’ interview
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Queen Camilla sports Queen Mary's iconic diamond thistle in new outing
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Prince Harry loses golden opportunity to compete with Royal Family
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Kate Middleton takes major decision for her future after chemotherapy
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate