Hania Amir unveils behind the scenes from Hum Style Awards

Hania Amir cannot get over the Hum Style Awards fever!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Janaan actress shared BTS glimpses and get ready moments before setting the award show stage on fire.
The video kicked off with the super-excited Hania sitting on the vanity, indulging in hilarious banters with her makeup and style artist.
It then transformed to the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star channeling her inner Barbie in a baby pink outfit for the night.
Next up the footage featured the dimple queen getting dolled up for her dance performance.
Alongside the post, Hania wrote a lengthy caption describing her experience, "What a night! A big big thank you to everyone who showed up and everyone that I met! Love you all! Thank you for showering me with so much love and warmth!"
"@parthdani_ you are such an incredible human being! Thank you for standing by me in moments I doubted myself! @anshi818 you are just talented beyond my imagination. Thank you for being there for me! @bollywooddanceschool.uk Rohan shruti thank you guys for being so supportive and for being just the sweetest! Will miss you!"
''@amna.ahhmed once again! Such a pleasure! You’re a force! Thank you for making sure everyone is happy and the job gets done! @ansarialert @nomiansari what a gorgeous outfit! A golden dream truly! Thank you!"
For the unversed, Hania Amir showed off her vibrant energy on stage while grooving to Atif Aslam's In Dinon, Aima Baig's Balma Bhagora and Abrar-Ul-Haq's Nachan Main Oday Naal.