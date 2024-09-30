Israeli strike in Beirut kills three Palestinian leaders

Palestinian militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said on Monday, September 30, 2024, that its three leaders were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut.
According to Reuters, the PFLP is another militant group that is fighting against Israel. The group said that its three leaders were killed in a strike in the Kola district.
As per the news agency witnesses, the strike in the Kola district of Beirut hit the upper floor of an apartment building.
Moreover, the day after killing the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli forces once again launched strikes against the Iran-backed militant group across Lebanon and Houthi forces in Yamen on Sunday, September 29.
The Houthi-run health ministry confirmed at least four casualties from the Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's port of Hodeidah, while 29 people were wounded.
Whereas the Sunday strikes killed at least 105 people in Lebanon. As per the health ministry, more than 1,000 people have been killed and 6,000 injured in the past two weeks of Israeli aggression.
The constant strikes from Israel against Hezbollah and Houthi have promoted the fear of an all-out war in the Middle East.