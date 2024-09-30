World

Trump once again calls Harris 'mentally impaired' amid Republican backlash

Republicans asked the former president to stick to the issues instead of personal attacks

  September 30, 2024
US former President Donald Trump once again called Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally impaired” amid Republicans request to “stick on the issues.”

According to CNN, a Republican candidate at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, repeated the personal attack from his Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, speech where he called the Democratic nominee for the presidency “mentally impaired.”

He also blamed Harris for the illegal immigration, saying, “If you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could’ve allowed this to happen to our country.”

The former president at the Erie rally reprised an insulting comment and said, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. It’s sad, but lying, Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way.”

Meanwhile, after the 78-year-old’s inappropriate comments about Harris, numerous Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, urged him to stick to the real issues instead of personal attacks.

Graham said, “Here’s what I would tell President Trump: When people look at the state of play, they trust you on the economy, the border, inflation, and foreign policy by wide margins. Focus on those.”

Furthermore, Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, reacted to Trump’s Saturday comments and stated that finally, he is telling the voters that he has nothing “inspiring” to offer but just “darkness.”

