Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh hopes to mesmerize his fans across the border very soon.
During the 2024 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Singh was asked if he has a Pakistani fan base.
In a viral video from the awards night, the Brown Rang singer shared a message saying, "Pray that I get to perform in Pakistan soon."
He also expressed his appreciation for a bunch of other Pakistani artists, "I love Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam, Sanam Marvi, and many others."
"I have been performing in Dubai for the past 12 years where many Pakistani fans attended the concert," he said.
Further adding, "For all my fans in Pakistan who cannot travel to Dubai are eager to see me perform in their country."
Sharing details about his upcoming tour, Singh revealed, "I am heading to the UK for the first time next year, and if time allows, I would love to come to Pakistan to perform."
On the personal front, Honey Singh parted ways with his wife Shalini Talwar after nearly 13 years of toxic marriage. A Delhi court granted divorce to the couple.
To note, the Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh also expressed his love for Pakistan and its people.