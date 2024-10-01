Entertainment

Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident

Angelina Jolie drops bombshell lawsuit against Brad Pitt over 2016 plane incident

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident
Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident

The Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has officially dropped lawsuit against the FBI concerning the 2016 plane incident involving her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

E! News confirmed the news and noted that the contentious legal chapter has been ended from the Oscar-winning actress’ life.

The lawsuit was filed back in April 2022 under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The filing requested the release of documents related to an alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred in a private jet.

As per the media outlet, the dismissal document read, "The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

Angelina claimed that during the flight, Brad "allegedly physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children, leading to "lasting physical and mental trauma."

The FBI report mirrors the allegation made by the actress on September 14, 2016.

Her suit read, “[Angelina] and her children still do not have a clear picture of how the FBI handled the matter,” adding, “who continue to be affected by the FBI’s unusual public statement closing the investigation and announcing that charges would not be filed against [Brad].”

Even after the serious allegations, federal authorities decided not to move forward with charges against Brad.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs
Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha

Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident

Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

Entertainment News

Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Hailey Bieber ditches ‘stressed’ Justin Bieber for Kendall Jenner amid ‘Diddy’ scandal
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Lady Gaga showers love on fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker 2' LA premiere
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Taylor Swift’s $4K guitar SMASHED after backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Selena Gomez reacts to ‘killer moves’ at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet show
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Lady Gaga channels super-villain at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ LA premiere
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Here’s why Taylor Swift did not attend beau Travis Kelce games
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Selena Gomez turns heads in chic gown at ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere