Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident

The Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has officially dropped lawsuit against the FBI concerning the 2016 plane incident involving her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.
E! News confirmed the news and noted that the contentious legal chapter has been ended from the Oscar-winning actress’ life.
The lawsuit was filed back in April 2022 under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The filing requested the release of documents related to an alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred in a private jet.
As per the media outlet, the dismissal document read, "The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”
Angelina claimed that during the flight, Brad "allegedly physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children, leading to "lasting physical and mental trauma."
The FBI report mirrors the allegation made by the actress on September 14, 2016.
Her suit read, “[Angelina] and her children still do not have a clear picture of how the FBI handled the matter,” adding, “who continue to be affected by the FBI’s unusual public statement closing the investigation and announcing that charges would not be filed against [Brad].”
Even after the serious allegations, federal authorities decided not to move forward with charges against Brad.