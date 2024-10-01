Trending

IIFA 2024: Shahid Kapoor dances with Kriti Sanon on 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon bring back 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' memories with recent dance moves

  October 01, 2024


Shahid Kapoor, who is regarded as one of the best dancers in the industry, entertained fans at the IIFA Awards with his incredible dance moves. 

In a viral video, the superstar made a stylish entry on a bike and shook a leg to the song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from his movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

All the magic and fun did not stop just there as the Kabir Singh actor invited his co-star Kriti to perform with him. 

Both exuded utmost elegance and grace while dancing on the night filled with glitz, glamour and fun. 

The Haider actor looked dapper in a red blazer adding oomph with his signature retro glasses. 

Whereas, the Luka Chuppi star did not change her outfit and preferred to show off her killer moves in the figure-hugging thigh-high slit attire. 

During the event, Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan took on the hosting duty opposite the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar. 

Vicky Kaushal, the Bad Newz famed star, also joined the witty duo on stage for the hosting. 

In a recent interview with Filmfare the Mimi star was asked if she had any other collaboration with the dad of two in the works, "The sequel for Teri Baaton Mein… is currently being written. We’re both eager for it to happen soon.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor exuded sizzling chemistry in their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. 

He next has Deva lined up in the kitty, which is set to hit theatres on Valentines Day, next year. 

