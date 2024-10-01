Triptii Dimri reacts to flak on her steps in 'Mere Mehboob'

Triptii Dimri did not expect a negative response from the audience on her sensual dance in Mere Mehboob.
In a latest interview with Hindustan Times, the Animal actress was asked about the hook step, which has been labelled uncomfortably.
Responding to it, Dimri said, "Not really... As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. Earlier, I thought that to be an actor you only need to know acting, and you are fine."
"When things became true, I realized that when you are offered a show, you should know how to walk properly, when you are offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well," she added.
"So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what's wrong with trying? You must give it your best," the Bad Newz star continued.
She concluded, “But it has happened to everybody. There will be things that people will not like, but that doesn't mean you stop experimenting or you stop doing what you want to do. You can't stop yourself. You have to look straight and just keep doing what you love."
"If you start thinking about what people are going to say and how people are going to perceive this, then you won't be honest to what you are doing," the Bulbul actor added.
The song Mere Mehboob is from the movie Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which also starred Rajkummar Rao.