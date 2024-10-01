Trending

Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details

Arbaaz Khan and Arshad Warsi wished for a speedy recovery after Govinda shot himself accidentally

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details

Govinda’s gunshot incident is getting new updates!

Today, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 1, Indian actor Govinda shot himself accidentally in the leg by his revolver while he was getting ready to onboard his Kolkata flight.

Taking to his Instagram account on the same day, the Partner actor’s nephew, Krushna Abhishek, talked about Govinda’s latest health update.

“Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in,” wrote Krushna.

The actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Criti Care Hospital and was treated by Dr. Agarwal, who after the surgery disclosed to the Indian media that Govinda got around "8-10 stitches" during the surgery but is now doing well.

Sharing that the actor will be discharged in “maximum couple of days, maybe in two days,” Dr. Agarwal also told that the Hero No. 1 actor hurt himself two inches below the knee.

Reacting to Govinda’s gunshot incident, actors Arshad Warsi and Arbaaz Khan wished him a speedy recovery during the trailer launch of their forthcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

“Unfortunate hai… I mean very unfortunate, this shouldn’t have happened. I mean we all feel very bad actually. We were talking about this outside ke I said yaar ye to bahut hi unfortunate hai and I don’t know ajeeb sa ittefaq hai ye (It’s a weird coincidence) shouldn’t have happened,” said Arshad Warsi.

Giving a nod to his statement, Arbaaz Khan added, “What Arshad says is absolutely right ke bahut hi unfortunate incident hai (It’s indeed a very unfortunate incident).”

Notably, Govinda was alone at home at the time of the incident and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred.

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details

Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

Trending News

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Triptii Dimri reacts to flak on her steps in 'Mere Mehboob'
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Feroze Khan shares his first-hand experience with black magic
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
IIFA 2024: Shahid Kapoor dances with Kriti Sanon on 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan'
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Maya Ali loses a round of golf, performs 'Bhangra'
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Hania Amir unveils behind the scenes from Hum Style Awards
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy shopping spree in foreign land
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from ‘awkward’ teen to Miss World
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Saif Ali Khan hints at Taimur’s acting career