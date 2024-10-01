Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health

Kate Middleton has been “doing so well” after having completed her chemotherapy recently, a member from the royal family revealed.
Sophie Lara Winkleman, who is also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, gave a new interview to Hello Magazine, where she informed curious fans about the Prince of Wales’ current health status.
“She’s wonderful. I last saw her at Wimbledon… it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever,” the English actress said.
Going on, she praised on famous qualities of Kate Middleton’s, saying, “She’s been amazingly brave, warm, and supportive.”
Sophie Lara Winkleman reemphasized on what the Princess of Wales mentioned in her video announcement of beating cancer.
According to her, the Princess of Wales is now focusing on trying to stay free of this dangerous disease and is “doing so well!”
The two royal relatives had last seen each other at the Wimbledon Men’s Finale back in July.
But it’s assumed that they frequently catch up over phone calls and messages from time-to-time.
While the chemotherapy chapter has been dusted now, Kate Middleton’s actual public return date is not known yet, although it’s said that she will make a comeback in November with King Charles.