Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup

Just hours after Prince Harry’s appearance at the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30, 2024, Prince William joined former footballer David Beckham at RAF Northolt in West London.
As reported by the Sun, the Prince of Wales arrived at the base on Tuesday to examine two swish £8m helicopter donated to the London Air Ambulance Charity.
In the videos and photos obtained by the outlet, William could be seen shaking hands with David as they both stood at the nose of the helicopter.
The heir to the throne looked dapper in a navy three-piece suit which he paired with light-blue shirt, excited to take the test flight.
While, the Inter Miami co-founder wore a similar suit with white buttoned-down shirt.
According to Sun, Prince William and David Beckham’s test fly to a new helipad at the Royal London Hospital was cancelled due to bad weather.
Two state-of-the-art H135 helicopters have been purchased for £16 million as a result of 'Up Against Time' fundraising campaign, which was launched in 2021.
This crucial funding ensures London retains its life-saving air ambulance services, addressing concerns that the city might otherwise be left without this vital resource.
The former air ambulance pilot also met hero pilots and engineers at the base.
William turned to his Instagram stories on the same day to share a photo of him with David Beckham, air ambulance pilots and crew member.