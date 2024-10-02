Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad celebrate third anniversary, Sussane Khan reacts

Trending

  • October 02, 2024
Hrithik Roshan's bond with ladylove Saba Azad is unbreakable and their adorable anniversary post is proof. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Vikram Vedha star marked his 3-year anniversary by sharing a never-before-seen photo. 

In a heartfelt message, the superstar expressed his affection for Saba with a sweet caption, “Happy anniversary! partner.”


In the image, the Sar Aankhon Pe singer stood beside the actor holding on to his arm while looking up at the lens. 

She wore a striped shirt layered with a denim jacket and a colourful scarf. 

The couple's super-cute post captured everyone's attention on social media. 

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussane Khan also chimed in with a reaction, adding joy to the moment, "Super pic! Happy anniversary." 

Numerous other celebrities from the fraternity including Pashmina Roshan, Shibani Akhtar and Akshay Oberoi flooded the comments section with admiration. 

His cousin, Pashmina wrote, "It's giving Roman holiday." 

"Happiness to the both of you," Akshay added. 

It is pertinent to mention that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been blissfully dating for three years after making it official at Karan Johar's birthday party in 2022. 

On the work front, Hrithik is currently shooting for his upcoming movie War 2 alongside Kiara Advani in Italy. 

The highly anticipated thriller is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. 

