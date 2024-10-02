Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ gets accused by 9-year-old boy for sexual abuse

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Sean Diddy Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused by a 9-year-old boy for sexual assault in the new lawsuit.

On Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee accused the music mogul of abusing multiple minors during a press conference.

“Other boys were there to audition as well,” Tony alleged, “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors.”

The attorney claimed that his client was abused after he auditioned at the Bad Boy Records Studio in New York City.

“This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal,” he explained.

During the press conference, Tony said his law firm, along with the AVA Law Group, were contacted by at least 120 individuals to file a lawsuit against Sean.

Tony also noted that the victims were "evenly divided between males and females,” adding that more than 55% of the alleged victims even filed reports to hospitals.

As per NBC News, the attorney is planning to file the lawsuits in different states in the next 30 days.

Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel

Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding

Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding

Entertainment News

Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Ariana Grande takes lie detector test for undergoing cosmetic procedures
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Angelina Jolie shows cold gesture to Brad Pitt after dropping 2016 plane lawsuit
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Hailey Bieber ditches ‘stressed’ Justin Bieber for Kendall Jenner amid ‘Diddy’ scandal
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Lady Gaga showers love on fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker 2' LA premiere
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Taylor Swift’s $4K guitar SMASHED after backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour