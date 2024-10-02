Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused by a 9-year-old boy for sexual assault in the new lawsuit.
On Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee accused the music mogul of abusing multiple minors during a press conference.
“Other boys were there to audition as well,” Tony alleged, “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors.”
The attorney claimed that his client was abused after he auditioned at the Bad Boy Records Studio in New York City.
“This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal,” he explained.
During the press conference, Tony said his law firm, along with the AVA Law Group, were contacted by at least 120 individuals to file a lawsuit against Sean.
Tony also noted that the victims were "evenly divided between males and females,” adding that more than 55% of the alleged victims even filed reports to hospitals.
As per NBC News, the attorney is planning to file the lawsuits in different states in the next 30 days.