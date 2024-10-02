Trending

Humayun Saeed makes candid revelations about 'Gentleman', 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Humayun Saeed's new drama Gentleman and 2019's Meray Paas Tum Ho have been a roaring success of his career. 

As the superstar's new drama Gentleman nears its end, fans are curious to know the events that would unfold in Munna and Zarnab's love story. 

In Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast, the Bin Roye actor talked about Gentleman's ending, "I have no idea about the ending of Gentleman because we haven’t shot it yet, so! I am still clueless about Munna’s death."

He went on to share, "We actually shot two endings of Meray Paas Tum Ho and now I think that we should have shot three endings of Gentleman." 

“Everyone wants my projects to become super hit but everything can’t be as hit as Meray Paas Tum Ho," Saeed added.

Further dwelling in the huge success of the Humayun Saeed-Ayeza Khan starrer, he noted, "It was a very unique topic regarding the betrayal of a beautiful wife, and such topics, if handled well, can become a hit like Meray Paas Tum Ho did." 

"The nature of Gentleman was different, and we knew about it, still we have received an overwhelming response to Gentleman for its uniqueness," Humayun explained.

"I am not concerned about Gentleman’s ratings and views because people are discussing it, and it is the success of a project that people everywhere are talking about it," the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor noted. 

In Gentleman, Humayun Saeed showcased amazing chemistry with Yumna Zaidi. 

